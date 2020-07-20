Society "No one is spared, the person born in 2001 ended up on a respirator" Professor Dr Nebojsa Ladjevic stated that, compared to the first peak, there are now more patients infected with the coronavirus with a severe clinical picture. Source: Tanjug Monday, July 20, 2020 | 09:24 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Dr Ladjevic, who is the director of the Center for Anesthesiology and Resuscitation of the Clinical Center of Serbia, also says that the youngest patient on a respirator in the COVID hospital of KCS was born in 2001.



"Now we have more younger patients, in their twenties and thirties and the thirties and forties, even those are on mechanical ventilation, so no one is spared," Ladjevic told RTS.



When asked how old are the youngest patients who are on mechanical ventilation in one of the COVID hospitals of the Clinical Center of Serbia, Ladjevic said that there are patients who were born in 1994 or 2001, and that therefore caution is needed.



"The more patients we have, the more patients there are with a more severe clinical picture. Those who check in on time, we manage to keep the disease under control, without the need for the respirators. So far, we have about ten percent of those whom we managed to take off the respirator", Ladjevic said.