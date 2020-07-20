Society "This is no longer a respiratory disease, what we see now is a systemic disease" Professor Dr Branislav Tiodorovic stated that we expect the second wave in the fall, and that we will certainly welcome it more prepared on several levels. Source: Blic Monday, July 20, 2020 | 09:07 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG / DRAGAN KUJUNDZIC / an

He said in an interview with "Blic" that the situation is extremely serious, and when asked which wave or peak of the virus we are facing now, he said that this is still the first wave of coronavirus.



"The first peak happened around Easter, after that the decline started, the second peak occurred as a consequence of easing measures and too much relaxation. We warned that the virus was there, that it could flare up again, that the tails of the epidemic were dangerous, but the people thought that it was all over. It was expected to some extent, everyone rushed to return to everyday life, people lived under restrictions, it was the first blow and the people could hardly wait to breathe, but then, the second peak happened", he pointed out.



According to him, what is happening now is a consequence of what happened in the last days when gatherings started in the cities, and especially in Belgrade.



"So, this is the third peak, if we don't have gatherings and if the measures that are now in effect for the whole of Serbia are respected, we can hope that the drop in the numbers of the infeced will start during the week. It's not a philosophy to calculate when the next peak comes, we have a gathering day, then we add, five, seven to 10 days and that's it", Dr Tiodorovic explained.



Asked who made a mistake when it was predicted that the virus would weaken during the summer, Tiodorovic said that no one makes a mistake and that everything depends on when and in what time period the forecast is given.



"The forecast that the summer will be calmer was made in late May, early June, when the situation was much calmer. After the lifting of the state of emergency, we had a declining tendency, we closed the temporary hospital, the numbers were falling, everything indicated that the summer would be calm. "We always pointed out that the virus was there, that caution was needed, but there was a lot of relaxation, everyone continued to live as if nothing was happening," he says.



When asked who is to blame, he answers: "There is no guilt, there is responsibility. Either you act responsibly or not. Once the people relax after curfew, it is difficult to return to a state of control, so the measures were introduced gradually. "Now, no one expected a political factor to get involved in the middle of the epidemic."



However, everyone is wondering what else we can expect, when it comes to the coronavirus. Dr Tiodorovic says that everyone should wonder when they hear that a person who died was born in 1994.



"Simply, the virus can attack anyone, and now they are young because they are in the greatest circulation. I believe that now it is about calming down, but measures, mask, distance, disinfection are more respected. There is something else also, the people are already tired of viruses and restrictions and masks, recommendations and measures, people want to live normally, which is not possible now, it is not just us, the whole world has an identical problem and we are all in a fight, but I have to I say that there is fatigue and a lot of pressure from the health system, which is overstretched and brought to the edge of endurance", he points out.



"This is no longer a respiratory disease, what we see now is a systemic disease. Furthermore, there is thrombosis of blood vessels, then it produces strokes, heart attacks, it refers to people who have a chronic disease. Diseases can certainly be present in younger people, so the coronavirus causes complications. We have in front of us an enemy that is not invisible, the virus is visible. First there were indications that the virus is transmitted by droplets, that at a distance of a meter and a half falls down due to weight, we now have another information, that it is airborne. Now we don't know what it is that helps it spread more easily, whether it's air flow, like the wind or when we turn on the air conditioner. We are learning something new on a daily basis", Dr Tiodorovic concluded.