Society 396 newly infected, 11 people died According to the latest data, 11 people died in Serbia in the last 24 hours, and 396 were newly infected. Source: B92 Sunday, July 19, 2020 | 18:44

7.955 people were tested in 24 hours.



There are 187 patients on respirators.



In Serbia, 20.894 cases of COVID-19 were registered, and a total of 550.091 people were tested.



Currently, 4.735 patients are hospitalized.



The total number of victims of coronavirus in Serbia is 472, and the mortality rate is 2.26 percent.