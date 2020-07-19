Society Pneumonia of both lungs - the diagnosis of most patients in the Arena 225 patients in the temporary hospital Belgrade Arena mostly have pneumonia of both lungs, says the coordinator of the hospital, Colonel Veljko Milicevic. Source: Tanjug Sunday, July 19, 2020 | 12:59 Tweet Share Foto: Ministarstvo odbrane

The Arena, which can accommodate 500 patients, has so far received 345 patients, and in this facility, according to Dr. Milicevic, there are mild and moderate cases and all patients are mobile.



"This is a different story from the hospital at the Fair where patients with a milder clinical picture lie. We work as a classic hospital, with visits, monitoring the health of patients. The entire team from the Fair was moved here and works as a combined team of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Defense. people from the Railway Institute and other institutions. The condition of patients is monitored at least twice a day, and for those who are a little heavier, on hour or two", Milicevic, who was the hospital's coordinator at the Fair, told RTS.



About 80 percent of patients, he notes, were sent home for 14 days of isolation, and about 20 percent to other hospitals due to the worsening of the condition.



The youngest patient is 21 years old, and the oldest is 85.



"We received oxygen concentrators with a flow of five and eight liters from the RHIF. However, this is one big step forward, so the installation of the oxygen supply system will most likely start on Tuesday, where each bed will have an oxygen connection. I guess we will manage to keep heavier patients longer with us, thus helping the system for the treatment of COVID-19 patients", Milicevic stated.



At the Fair, he adds, none of the 625 workers became infected.



"We continue to apply all protection measures and we are fighting so that no one gets infected here. We have enough protective equipment," Colonel Milicevic concluded.