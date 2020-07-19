Society An attacker on journalist of the Nova portal arrested Police officers arrested G. B. (41) from Pancevo, on suspicion of assaulting journalist of the Nova portal on July 9, the Ministry of the Interior announced. Source: Tanjug Sunday, July 19, 2020 | 12:45 Tweet Share Foto: Depositphotos/stevanovicigor

The citizen of Pancevo, G. B., was arrested on suspicion of committing the criminal offense of violent behavior in front of the House of the National Assembly, where he physically attacked journalist Vojislav Milovancevic.



On the order of the First Basic Public Prosecutor's Office in Belgrade, criminal charges will be filed against the suspect, the Ministry of the Interior announced.