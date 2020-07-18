Society In Serbia, 389 newly infected, nine people died According to the latest data, 389 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Serbia. Source: B92 Saturday, July 18, 2020 | 16:44 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Getty images/ Tom Pedington/ Staff

Nine people died.



In the course of the last 24 hours, 7.648 people were tested.



4.776 people were hospitalized, and 187 patients were on respirators



So far, a total of 20.498 cases of the new coronavirus have been registered in Serbia. 461 people died as a result.



Due to the worsened situation with the coronavirus, the Government of Serbia has adopted new measures that have been in force since Friday, July 17.