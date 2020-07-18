Society 0

In Serbia, 389 newly infected, nine people died

According to the latest data, 389 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Serbia.

Source: B92
Share
Ilustracija: Getty images/ Tom Pedington/ Staff
Ilustracija: Getty images/ Tom Pedington/ Staff

Nine people died.

In the course of the last 24 hours, 7.648 people were tested.

4.776 people were hospitalized, and 187 patients were on respirators

So far, a total of 20.498 cases of the new coronavirus have been registered in Serbia. 461 people died as a result.

Due to the worsened situation with the coronavirus, the Government of Serbia has adopted new measures that have been in force since Friday, July 17.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Society

392 new cases confirmed, 10 deaths

According to the latest information, 392 newly infected people were registered in Serbia, with ten dead

Society Friday, July 17, 2020 15:15 Comments: 0
Getty Images/Pool
page 1 of 40 go to page