Society Doctors saved his life - Zlokovic's emotional letter to the Serbian medical workers Boris Zlokovic, a celebrated Montenegrin water polo player, is immensely grateful to medical workers for everything they've done during the coronavirus pandemic Friday, July 17, 2020

Zlokovic, also a former member of the national team of Serbia and Montenegro, was in critical condition and with the great effort of the doctors at the KBC Bezanijska kosa, his life was saved.



The celebrated water polo player is no longer in intensive care, he recovered and thanked everyone with an open letter.



Here's the full transcript of the letter, without editorial changes:



"Thank you on behalf of all those you have treated and continue to treat. Thank you for the sacrifice you are making, which has been going on for too long. Thank you for your positive energy, attention, strength.



Thank you for fighting for each patient. Thank you for risking your own health and the health of your families.



For everything you provide and do - THANK YOU.



The faces of all of you are covered with masks, but they must be seen when all this is over. All people should know who the heroes who fought for their lives for months are.



All people should see heroes, doctors, nurses, the people bringing food, cleaning ladies.



I call on everyone to protect themselves and others from this life-threatening danger, respecting the recommendations and measures of the authorities. This will help the medical workers in this great struggle.



Special thanks to my friend and teammate from the youth and senior national team Vanja Udovicic for constant care and support during my treatment, director of KBC Bezanijska Kosa Dr Marija Zdravkovic for strength, energy, fight for all patients, Dr Marija Brankovic for support, attention, presence , Dr Jovanovic, Dr. Timotijevic, my friends Dr Gudelj, Dr Karovic, Dr Kmezic, Dr Vukojevic...



I am sure I have left many out of ignorance, but my gratitude and admiration for those self-sacrificing professionals go equally to others whose names I do not know.



Many thanks to my family, friends and all the beloved people who were with me in winning this difficult match.



Boris".