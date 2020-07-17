Society Kon: We haven't experienced such measures so far, I expect results in ten days Epidemiologist Predrag Kon says that the results of the newly introduced measures, which came into force today, are expected in seven to ten days Source: Tanjug Friday, July 17, 2020 | 09:07 Tweet Share Screenshot TV Prva

"So far, we have never experienced these measures, it will take more time to see the result, seven to 10 days is what is expected," Kon told RTS.



He stated that the measures that have already been taken have slowed down the sudden increase in the disease, but that this is not visible for now, especially not in Belgrade, which is the biggest place of potential risk.



Asked whether the introduction of curfew is ruled out, Kon says that it was not discussed at the Crisis Staff as an additional measure because it is considered that Serbia cannot be in a state of emergency permanently, but that does not mean that such a measure is excluded. .



"It all depends on whether the situation is such that it is necessary," Kon said.



Asked whether the measures were taken off too soon after the lifting of the state of emergency, Kon said that the lifting came as a belief that the epidemic had practically stopped, which is a historical mistake.



"Something had to be handled differently," Kon said, adding that it was necessary to insist differently and more vigorously on the implementation of measures that existed but were not implemented.



He says that the situation in Belgrade is being monitored from day to day, and he cited the example of July 14, when there were 761 suspicious cases, and 900 a few days before that.



He adds that all hospitals in Belgrade are full of holes, that additional spaces are being opened and that it is impossible to follow all contacts.



Kon said that the pressure on COVID centers is being reduced to some extent, but that we should follow through COVID centers where triage is performed.



"Only together can we get out of this, by repeating that wearing a mask prevents the virus from surviving, if we have it as an enemy, then that's the way to fight it and endure it, until we either get the vaccine or the collective immunity," Kon concluded.