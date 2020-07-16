Society Head of the WHO in Serbia: We should prepare for the worst, but hope for the best Head of WHO in Serbia, Marijan Ivanusa, says that measures must remain in force in order for the epidemiological situation to be as mild as possible in the fall Source: Beta Thursday, July 16, 2020 | 10:52 Tweet Share EPA-EFE Oliver Hoslet, Ilustracija

"In Europe, the first peak of the first wave was very serious, so the situation calmed down with emergency measures. And when those measures relaxed, we expected deterioration and now we see that deterioration, not only in Serbia but in many countries across Europe." Ivanusa told RTS.



He said that one should "prepare for the worst but hope for the best" in the fall.



According to him, the best prevention measure is to prevent contacts, stating that the symptoms of the virus appear a few days after the person became contagious.



"And if you have someone who looks completely healthy, that person can actually already spread the virus. The person remains contagious for one to two weeks after the onset of symptoms, and in severe cases even longer", Ivanusa pointed out.