Jovanovic: The virus has not been confirmed in humans

The director of the "Batut" Institute, Verica Jovanovic, pointed out that the West Nile virus was not confirmed in humans in Serbia, but only in mosquitoes.

The director of the "Batut" Institute, Verica Jovanovic, stated today that the appearance of the West Nile virus is a normal occurrence at this time of year.



Speaking on TV Pink, Jovanovic stated that the West Nile virus in humans was confirmed in Romania.



"The laboratory of the Institute for Biocides has so far confirmed the presence of this virus in the animal population, i.e. in mosquitoes, in certain territories of our country, namely in six districts," Jovanovic said.



When it comes to Belgrade, she adds, mosquitoes with the West Nile virus were found in the cemetery and in the areas around the rivers.



She points out that they are currently working on the fogging of mosquitoes, as carriers of the virus.



Jovanovic pointed out that from 2012, from June 1 to November 15, the movement of diseases caused by the West Nile virus will be monitored in our country.



"We are in the phase where we can expect the presence of all manifestations of this virus, we are prepared, our Torlak Institute is working on diagnostics, it is important to monitor the clinical picture and protect ourselves from mosquito bites," Jovanovic concluded.