Society I'm in favor of whoever does not want to wear a mask, signs that he doesn't need help Provincial Secretary of Health Zoran Gojkovic pointed out once again that the health system of Serbia is on the verge of collapse.

Due to the irresponsible behavior of people, he said, as a guest on the morning program of TV Prva, that he would be in favor of those who do not wear a mask signing that they do not want help, but he pointed out that this scenario is not possible - treatment is mandatory in Serbia.



"We will see in seven days what the measures bring us, whether we have come to our senses. We had a situation in a state of emergency that we had the absolute impossibility of more contacts, closure in space," Gojkovic said, talking about new restrictions brought by the Crisis Staff.



Many thought that this was a harmless thing, he pointed out.



"We expected that the consciousness of people would be raised in two months. We see how people, i.e. societies, work and function from another wave in other countries, without having a large number of infected people. It is not working for us at the moment. We are trying to bring life back. We cannot be closed for a year, two, three, but we should learn that we cannot behave like before the appearance of coronavirus before the vaccine", Gojkovic pointed out.



"In relation to the number of infected, we must take more difficult or easier measures. In this particular case, the number of infected is growing. Wearing a mask in an open regulation is not yet prescribed as mandatory, it is recommended, although it would be desirable. One who took care of personal hygiene and wore a mask, he had no problem", Gojkovic notes.



He referred to the fact that a survey was conducted and that 11% said that they were not interested in the measures at all, and pointed out: "We are now playing with big numbers. We are coming to such a crisis that five, ten thousand people will come to the hospital at once."



"In six weeks, we had a single-digit number infected in Vojvodina. Suddenly it escalated. Everyone started behaving in an unacceptable way."



He described it as a contradictory situation, that young people no longer went out to Belgrade, but that there were fluctuations of people in Kragujevac and Novi Sad, who started going out there, and we had a huge number of celebrations and weddings.



Commenting that it was not forbidden, he points out: "But it was recommended."



"I believe that people want to spend time together. 50 people from Novi Pazar came to Vrbas. When it comes to the infection, one thing is always a rule - don't leave the place where the infection is and don't go to those places."



He singled out as the environments that are less risky, the rural ones.



He points out that wearing a mask is not enough without applying other measures.



"Our health care system is so overstretched that I'm afraid it will break. We will have scenarios from Italy and Spain. We now have 90 percent of the COVID system occupied, we can't treat people who are not COVID related. We now have an increased number of traffic accidents... Our capacities are decreasing, we have more and more young people with severe clinical pictures".



"We will introduce quarantine if we behave like that. We are trying in every way not to introduce Serbia to the state we had in March... Call it quarantine, a state of emergency, as you wish. We are repeating the same thing like parrots for four months. If it is such a situation that we all wear masks, to make up for four months in a month. The health system has been working for five months in this regime, it is a huge effort. We have health workers who do not go home for two or three days. Those who are managers, exclusively competent for intensive care, for example, they don't go home for two or three days, you know what kind of pressure it is, they sacrifice the last drop of sweat to help someone, and then you have people who behave like that... And then when he gets sick or one of his closest ones, then they go to those people to treat them. I am in favor that whoever doesn't want a mask, to sign that he won't need medical help, but we, of course, can't do that, we are obliged to help people," Gojkovic pointed out.