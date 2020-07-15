Society Darinka Matic Marovic, first female dean at the Faculty of Music, passed away at 83 Professor Emeritus Darinka Matic Marovic passed away in Belgrade at the age of 83, it was confirmed to Tanjug in artistic circles. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, July 15, 2020 | 15:45 Tweet Share Printskrin: B92

Darinka Matic Marovic was a Serbian conductor, former rector of the University of Arts in Belgrade and dean of the Faculty of Music.



Darinka Matic Marovic was born on February 6, 1937 in Herceg Novi.



She graduated at the High School in Kotor, and at the same time she attended music school and played the piano. She graduated from the Music Academy in Belgrade - teacher's department with the main subject piano, then the conducting department.



As a student, she enrolled in the KUD "Branko Krsmanović". In the meantime, she was also a professor at the "Louis Davicho" ballet school.



She transferred from the ballet school to the "Stankovic" music school, where professor and conductor Branko Cvejic discovered that she had a string for choral music.

She danced with "Krsmanac" and traveled all over the world.



In 1971, she finished conducting and began to achieve her first choral successes and awards with "Stankovic".



She is the first female conductor (academic choirs "Collegium musicum", since 1971 and "Obilic" since 1981), the first female dean at the Faculty of Music (from 1983 to 1989) and the first female rector of the University of Arts (four terms of office).



In short: she has become a synonym for good performance of contemporary (domestic) music.



For 40 years of existence of "Collegium musicum", she and her girls have been guests in "Carnegie Hall", "Orchestra Hall", in Moscow, Mexico, Rome, San Francisco, Leningrad, Paris, Lisbon, Madrid, New Delhi, Havana, Brussels, Stuttgart, Vienna, Prague, Bucharest, Beijing, Berlin, Stockholm...