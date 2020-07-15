Society Media: Crisis Staff - children to wear masks as well Masks should also be worn by children, this is recommended by the Crisis Staff for combating coronavirus from today's session, the media write. Source: Blic Wednesday, July 15, 2020 | 14:05 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Deposit photos/BalIryna

The members of the Crisis Staff considered the introduction of the obligatory wearing of masks for children, because it turned out that even the youngest in this burst of COVID-19 have a more serious clinical picture than was the case last spring, Blic reported.



The Crisis Staff, therefore, recommends that children wear masks as well.



Just to reiterate, wearing masks in the open will be mandatory on the entire territory of Serbia in circumstances in which it is not possible to keep a distance of two meters, it was decided at the just finished Crisis Staff meeting, "Blic" has learned.



Also, masks are mandatory indoors on the territory of the whole of Serbia, and not only in some cities, as has been the case so far.



The Crisis Staff also decided to ban the gathering of more than 10 people in the open.