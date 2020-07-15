Society Media: 5 proofs that the virus is not the same. "Either it will pass through, or..." The coronavirus in Serbia is not giving up, despite hopes that it will weaken in the summer. Instead, there are now more sick and deceased. Source: Blic Wednesday, July 15, 2020 | 10:42 Tweet Share Tanjug/NIAID-RML via AP

Also, as Belgrade daily "Blic" writes, there are more and more young people among the infected, there are a lot of sick children and new symptoms appear.



That paper made a list of five pieces of evidence that this virus is not the same as the one that "attacked" us since the state of emergency was introduced in Serbia.



The first on that list of evidence is the number of deaths, the second is more infected in Belgrade, where 900 people are tested daily, and the third evidence is, as it is further stated, new symptoms.



The fourth proof is that there are more and more children among the patients, and finally, the fifth - the patients have a more severe clinical picture.



In addition to the number of deaths, people on respirators, another indicator can show that COVID-19 is different now than a month ago, and that is the number of hospitalized people.



"That the hospitals are overloaded and full, we can hear almost every day now, and it is supported by the fact that now we have the largest number of hospitalized people since the beginning of the epidemic - 4091. Just a few weeks ago, on June 20, the number of hospitalized people was three-digit - 954" , "Blic" points out.



It is certain that we all ask the same question - is there an end to this?



Well-known doctor Ana Gligic, however, does not have an encouraging answer. Her position is that it is not excluded that we will fight this virus for two or three years.



"We must be aware that COVID-19 will never disappear from our environment," Dr Gligic, virologist and former head of the laboratory at the Torlak Institute said for "Politika" and added that such viruses can only be destroyed naturally.



"It means that the virus will have to pass through us or we will get the vaccine. But who knows when the vaccine will appear. It is very difficult to predict anything just a few months after the appearance of a new virus. When I worked, it used to take two or three years for me to identify a virus with the help of Yale University in the United States. We have to catch COVID-19 by the tail and the head, figuratively speaking ", Dr Gligic, a world-renowned scientist, who in the seventies of the last century was at the head of the team that isolated the smallpox or Variola vera virus, concluded.