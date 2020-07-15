Society "A young man born in 1994 in good health passed away, the situation is alarming" A member of the Crisis Staff, Dr Goran Stevanovic, stated that this 26-year-old died of coronavirus, although he was healthy. The situation is alarming, he says Source: Tanjug, Novosti, Objektiv Wednesday, July 15, 2020 | 09:39 Tweet Share TANJUG/ VLADA REPUBLIKE SRBIJE/ SLOBODAN MILJEVIC/bs

The Director of the Clinic for Infectious and Tropical Diseases in Belgrade says that these are terrible things, but he also adds that young people gather in buildings in Vozdovac every day, take elevators in groups, next to each other, no one wears masks.



"The clinic is full of young people, but many in Serbia still do not understand that," Director of the Clinic for Infectious Diseases said, adding that most problems are with young people who do not pay attention to measures and think that the virus has nothing to do with them.



"The elders understood the message and because of that, there are less and less problems with them. They are disciplined, unlike their younger family members, who have been under the virus for days because of that. After the Infectious Diseases Clinic was filled with patients their age, with severe symptoms of COVID-19, it is high time for children and young people to seriously understand what danger threatens them"- the director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic said for the Objektiv portal.



When asked if this is the same virus that we had in March and April, how much it has changed and if it has mutated, he says that it cannot be discussed at the moment, before studies have been done that would confirm it.



"It seems to some that it has weakened, to others that it has never been stronger. There is no evidence for either. To claim that COVID-19 is now stronger, we would have to do a long-term study that would include genetic and laboratory tests, at the same time with many other researches. Until we do that, everything is at the level of subjective impression and speculation", Dr Stevanovic said.



Asked what, in his opinion, has changed in patients at the Infectious Diseases Clinic compared to April, he said:



"The main difference is that there are now many more infected, and therefore significantly more people with a severe clinical picture. When you have 10 infected in the whole of Serbia, one will have severe symptoms. If you have 15.000 or 20.000, count for yourself how many lives are endangered, therefore, the situation is more alarming now than in April".