Society The EU removed Serbia from the list of safe countries: Ban for at least two weeks Ambassadors of 27 EU member states removed Serbia from the list of safe countries to travel through. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, July 14, 2020 | 21:01 Tweet Share Ilustracija: EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

That will happen for at least two weeks, reports the correspondent of Tanjug from Brussels.



Serbia, together with Montenegro, was removed from the list of the EU Council due to the worsened epidemiological situation in the country.



It is added that the possibility of opening the external borders of the EU for the citizens of Serbia will be discussed again in two weeks.



The removal of Serbia-Montenegro from the list was proposed late last night by Germany, which holds the EU presidency, and the proposal was supported by several countries, including France, Spain and the Netherlands, officials told Reuters.



The list, updated by the EU-27 ambassadors, is a recommendation for member states when deciding which third countries their borders will be open to.



The EU Council emphasizes that the recommendation "has no legal character", and that the member states are "responsible for the implementation of the content of the recommendation".



"Member states can, transparently, gradually raise travel restrictions only for listed countries. They should not decide on lifting travel restrictions for countries that are not on the list before it is coordinated," the EU Council said in a statement.



The European Commission explains that travel restrictions are the responsibility of member states, which can decide for which countries from the adopted list will open their borders, but also which measures (quarantine, self-isolation or tests) will apply to passengers when it comes to public health protection.



Citizens of those third countries, including now Serbia, which are not on the list, are not automatically blocked for travel to the EU.



All those who have EU citizenship or residence permits, members of their families and those who have a justifiable reason to travel, will still be allowed to travel to Schengen.