Society "We will consider what led those frightened children to protest..." Regarding the video of a 14-year-old boy who took part in breaking up the Assembly, Vucic says: "We have to think about what kind of future we offer to him" Source: Tanjug Monday, July 13, 2020 | 12:49

"He is more scared than angry," he replied to the host's remark that the boy showed anger.



"They are seduced, they don't know what destructive fascism is, they think they are really patriotic, they think they are saving Serbia, and that is why it is important to talk to them and explain to them that patriotism is to keep peace," said the Serbian President being hosted on TV Pink on Sunday night. ﻿



He mentioned that it was our fault that we have somehow forsaken that part of the society.



The essence, he says, is that we have to work with them more through the school system and through the house, and the state must do the same, Vucic said on the occasion of a large number of young people and minors who participated in violent protests.



He says that the parents will talk to this boy, but that he is worried about the horrible scenes of violence against the police and what they suffered from the bullies.



"Look at that rudeness and arrogance, what the police should have done, they can do this in your apartment as well, when they treat policemen in such a manner, and they are someone's children, too", Vucic pointed out.