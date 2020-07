Society In Serbia, 345 newly infected, 12 people died According to the latest daily bulletin, 345 people tested positive in Serbia, and 12 people died as a result of COVID-19 Source: B92 Saturday, July 11, 2020 | 15:02 Tweet Share Ilustracija: EPA/ Oliver Hoslet

7.032 tests were performed.



There are 139 patients on respirators.



Yesterday, it was the worst day in Serbia since the beginning of the epidemic, because 18 people died, while 386 newly infected people were registered.