Society Reports on infected people are submitted, all border crossings in Serbia alerted Lately, passengers entering Serbia are checked in more detail at road crossings as well, not only at airports, as has been the case so far. Source: Blic, RTS Friday, July 10, 2020 | 11:30 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos

The Ministry of Health received information today that at a certain time, a person who is registered as COVID positive in Hungary will cross the Horgosh border crossing, RTS writes.



The sanitary inspection of this ministry will receive similar information from the Greek authorities, on the day when our passengers who tested positive in Chalkidiki, Evia and other tourist places will return home.



As it is stated, Serbia has to be informed about all passengers who have symptoms or are infected, and enter our country, and they are under constant control, regardless of whether they are Serbian or foreign citizens.



These passengers are then placed in an adequate health institution and all measures prescribed by the protocol are taken against them, "Blic" further reports.



It is also pointed out that surveillance has been increased at all borders, and all suspects are immediately sent to the Institute of Public Health, where their anamnestic data, data on how long they were abroad, where exactly they were and whether they had contacts with the infected are being done.