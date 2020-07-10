Society New decision of the Crisis Staff As of Monday, the Crisis Staff for combating COVID-19 epidemic will address the public on a daily basis Source: Tanjug Friday, July 10, 2020 | 11:15 Tweet Share

Press conferences will be held from 3 pm every day.



The daily press conferences of the Crisis Staff have been held since March 12, and at them the members of the Staff published the latest data on the epidemic, and answered questions from journalists.



This practice lasted until the beginning of May, when, with the improvement of the epidemiological situation, regular conferences were suspended.



Data on the number of infected people are published on the website covid19.rs, as well as on the website of the Ministry of Health.