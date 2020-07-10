Society 0

Terrible night in Novi Pazar: 10 have already passed away

As many as 10 patients infected with coronavirus died in Novi Pazar last night

Tanjug/Lazar Lazarević
Tanjug/Lazar Lazarević

As the coordinator of the Novi Pazar hospital, Dr Mirsad Djerlek, told TV Prva this morning, these are elderly patients and he emphasized that no younger person passed away.

"A difficult night is behind us, all of them are people older than 75, none of them lost their lives because they were not provided with medical assistance," Djerlek said.

Moreover, a team of doctors from Bosnia and Herzegovina is arriving to Novi Pazar today to help Novi Pazar combating coronavirus.

