Society 11 people died, 266 newly infected In the last 24 hours, 7.529 people were tested for coronavirus in Serbia, 266 of them were positive, and unfortunately 11 people died. Source: B92 Thursday, July 9, 2020 | 15:45

There are 120 people on respirators.



The total number of registered cases of coronavirus in Serbia is 17.342, while 471.700 have been tested. 



The number of victims of coronavirus in Serbia is 352, and the mortality rate is 2.03 percent.



There are 3.339 active cases.