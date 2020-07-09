Society In Belgrade, the situation is still alarming, Crisis Staff will reach final decision A member of the City Crisis Staff, Andrija Mladenovic, stated for the morning program of TV Prva that the situation in Belgrade is still worrying Source: B92, prva Thursday, July 9, 2020 | 10:18 Tweet Share EPA-EFE Oliver Hoslet, Ilustracija

According to the data available to the City of Belgrade, the situation in Belgrade is very serious, because a large number of citizens go for testing, and the hospitals are getting fuller, he said.



When asked whether a decision will be made on the curfew in Belgrade, Mladenovic said that he could not talk about it before the session of the Republic Crisis Staff, which is expected today.



The next session is followed by a session of the City Headquarters, at which decisions will be made in accordance with what the Republic Crisis Staff decides. Some may not like it, but those measures must be implemented, that is the role of local self-government.



However, he said that the curfew this weekend most likely won't be imposed.