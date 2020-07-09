Society Kon spoke out again Epidemiologist Predrag Kon stated today that the epidemiological situation in Belgrade is very serious. Source: Tanjug Thursday, July 9, 2020 | 10:46 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ANDRIJA VUKELIC

Kon said that at some moments there is a tendency to emergency situation being declared, when it comes to the capacity of receiving those infected with coronavirus.



Kon told RTS that in Belgrade, as of yesterday, about 1.500 people were hospitalized, and that there were 134 receptions yesterday. ﻿



He pointed out that this serious situation in Belgrade requires additional readiness, stating that COVID hospital in the Arena has opened, and that Banjica is also entering the COVID system.



"There are additional capacities. With this charging speed, it is in just a few days," Kon said, adding that we should all bare in mind that the treatment lasts up to three weeks, sometimes longer.



Kon says that in Belgrade, about 600 people a day ask to be tested for symptoms, that this trend is maintained and that there is no serious reduction.

Against curfew

The medical part of the Crisis Staff opposes the introduction of curfew, which is the simplest measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus, epidemiologist Predrag Kon said, adding that a final decision on new measures will be made at today's session at 12 o'clock, including a ban on public gathering.



Kon told RTS that the essence of the measure is a ban on contacts, and that lockdown is the simplest one, which, however, is opposed by almost everyone from the medical part of the crisis staff.



"Whether it is a mistake or not, we will see later, because the complete lockdown of Belgrade would disable the spread of the virus, at least during the weekend," Kon said, adding that the final decision would be made by the Crisis Staff at noon.



"The president also pointed out yesterday that it was extremely unpopular measure, but also the safest," Kon said.



He adds that the decision will certainly include a ban on public gatherings and that there is no dilemma.



He also says that the ban on contacts must be a measure "in the head of the citizens", emphasizing that world research has shown that if everyone wears a mask, there is only a 1% chance that the virus will be transmitted.



He says that all celebrations, graduations, weddings are unacceptable, because they will bring the system to the collapse, and there will be no capacity for hospitalization of all people.



"We have to understand that - there is no impression of that yet, but the fact is that there is no place in hospitals," Kon said.



Asked to explain his post on Facebook, in which he wrote that he would "cede" his place in the crisis headquarters to his retired professor Zoran Radovanovic, who criticizes the "politicization of the profession", Kon pointed out that he could not desert while this situation is critical and would continue to do his job.



"It means nothing but what is written, I can't leave the ship when the ship is sinking, it doesn't come into consideration," Kon said.



When it comes to tests, Kon says that the number of testers includes PCR tests, but also all the others.



He estimates that the situation regarding the coronavirus will last until 2022 and that it is an epidemiological task, and that there must no longer be incoherent statements from the profession.



He says that the situation will calm down, and new waves will occur, and that there is a possibility of a huge wave coming in the fall.