Society 11 people died, infection confirmed with 357 people; "Second worst day" According to the latest data, 11 people died in Serbia as a result of coronavirus infection, and 357 cases of infection were discovered Wednesday, July 8, 2020 | 16:39

There are 118 people on respirators.



In the last 24 hours, 8.567 people were tested.



A total of 17.376 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Serbia so far.



The total number of active cases at this time is 3.173.



Since the beginning of the epidemic, 341 deaths caused by coronavirus have been recorded in Serbia, and the mortality rate is 2 percent.



According to the words of the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, this is the second most difficult day in Serbia in terms of the number of people infected with coronavirus.



He said at the press conference that the measures will most likely be stricter, without curfew.



He added that "tomorrow he will probably make a decision to tighten the measures, without imposing lockdown."



He pointed out that he was against the curfew not being introduced.



"After everything that took place last night, it would be a shame for me to deviate from my words under the pressure of thugs and hooligans. The strength of our team is shown by the fact that I do not decide, but I have to respect the opinion of my friends and colleagues. I don't have a cure for coronavirus, there is none. There is no vaccine. It is certain that knives, rocks and Molotov cocktails are not a cure for this society. That is why I would just ask people to behave in a disciplined manner, especially in Belgrade. We ran out of the solutions", Vucic said.