Society Epilogue of the chaos in front of the Assembly:43 policemen and 17 protesters injured Police Director Vladimir Rebic stated that 23 people were detained during the protest in front of the Assembly, the police restrained from using excessive force Source: Tanjug Wednesday, July 8, 2020 | 09:20 Tanjug, Dimitrije Goll

He also assessed that the police reacted with extreme restraint during the riots.



Rebic told RTS that there were about 200 police officers at the protests last night, and that the number varied, because at first the police did not expect such a development.



As he said, currently 23 people are in police custody and will be brought to the competent misdemeanor judge or prosecutor.



The director of the police said that the organizers of the intrusion into the parliament were Damjan Knezevic and MP Srdjan Nogo.



Asked who the organizer of the protest was, Rebic said that it would be determined.



He assessed that the police used force with extreme restraint, that tear gas was thrown only around 11 pm when the protesters tried to enter the parliament again, and that in the end, the cavalry had to get involved because the protesters did not give up.



"I hope that today, with the analysis of all cameras, we will be able to identify a significantly larger number of hooligans who were violent on the streets of Belgrade and that we will prosecute them," Rebic said.



Rebic said that 43 police officers had to ask for help due to injuries, but that there were certainly an even larger number of police officers who were slightly injured and were not provided medical assistance.



17 protesters were injured.



Rebic said that the protesters, whom he called hooligans, had thrown stones, rocks and bottles toward the police, tried to endanger the lives of the police and enter the parliament, which is inappropriate, and that the police managed to prevent them from doing so.



Asked whether this was an attempt to overthrow the government, Rebic said that it was up to the prosecution to determine.



Rebic also said that during the protest, a lot of police equipment was destroyed, that five police vehicles were set on fire, three horses were injured, and two KD doors in the parliament were destroyed.



However, he pointed out that all citizens are safe and that people in Serbia have no reason to be afraid.



"This is a handful of hooligans, we have shown that we can prevent them and let them calculate that what they intended to do last night will not succeed. I expect that everyone will be processed quickly and efficiently," Rebic concluded.