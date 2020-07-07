Society Minister of Education explained that he will opt for the combined model of teaching Minister of Education, Mladen Sarcevic, stated today that, due to COVID, 31 high school graduates couldn't take the entrance exam for enrollment at the faculty. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, July 7, 2020 | 11:28 Tweet Share Tanjug, Dragan Kujundžić

The entrance exam for them, as the minister says, will be organized in August, and the results will be accepted as if they took the exam within the initial deadline.



"If necessary, we will expand the quotas. We have 100 faculties in Serbia, which would mean expanding one place in every third faculty," Sarcevic explained. ﻿



The Minister stated that the plan is to change the Law on Higher Education in order to enable students to take exams online.



"If the assembly is constituted in a month, we have time to make quick preparations by September for amending the Law on Higher Education, which would regulate taking exams online," Sarcevic stated for TV Pink.



He reiterated that several scenarios are being prepared for the new school year, describing how they will work, depending on the epidemiological situation.



Classes for online teaching are already being filmed, but Sarcevic is in favor of the combined model, for students to go to school for a while, combined with the online distance learning.



"We started recording classes, we work in all school administrations. I think it is better to combine, so that children take classes are partly in school, and partly at a distance. That combined model is more complicated for the organization, but it is better for students," Sarcevic concluded.