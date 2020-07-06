Society The army sets the beds, Arena will be ready at noon Members of the Serbian Army started setting up beds in the Arena today for patients infected with the coronavirus with a milder clinical picture. Source: Tanjug Monday, July 6, 2020 | 11:10 Tweet Share Tanjug, Rade Prelić

The deputy mayor of Belgrade, Goran Vesic, says that the army will finish that work by noon, and that the temporary hospital will be able to receive the first patients in the afternoon.



Vesic told reporters in the Arena that the decision of the Republic Crisis Staff was to reorganize the Arena into a COVID hospital, considering that Belgrade is the biggest hot spot, because 80 percent of the total number of infected people are from the capital. ﻿



"The Arena was chosen as the most suitable facility that has the most possibilities for maintaining hygiene and everything else that a temporary hospital needs to have," Vesic said, adding that there are already locker rooms, showers and good ventilation in the Arena.



He pointed out that the opening of the temporary hospital in the Arena will relieve the capacities in the hospitals, in which patients who have a lighter clinical picture are already lying.



"In that way, patients with a lighter clinical picture will not take the place of other patients who need respirators and other health care required by a more difficult clinical picture," Vesic said.



He reminded that yesterday the services of the City of Belgrade finished their part of the work, disinfection of the Arena and setting up the screens, and that today the setting up of the beds will be completed by the army.



Vesic also stated that Arena was once a temporary hospital, from April 4 to May 9, and reminded that Arena did not receive any patients at that time, and expressed hope that it would be the same this time as well.



"We are doing this for prevention, because we have to protect the capacities of our health care system," Vesic pointed out.



The capacity of the temporary hospital in the Arena is 500 beds.



﻿