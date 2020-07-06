Society Nebojsa Stefanovic's father died of coronavirus The father of the Minister of the Interior, Branko Stefanovic, died from COVID infection. The news was confirmed to the Tanjug agency, from the family circle. Source: B92, Tanjug Monday, July 6, 2020 | 10:50 Tweet Share

According to the Belgrade media, the father of the Minister of the Interior lost the battle with the coronavirus in the "Dragisa Misovic" hospital, where he was admitted and stayed for several days.



His condition, according to media reports, was difficult. ﻿



Branko Stefanovic was born in Knin in 1954. He graduated from the Faculty of Economics, leaving behind his wife Gordana, and sons Nebojsa and Nemanja.