Society RHMZ emergency warning: Three districts "endangered", meteorological alarm in Serbia The Republic Hydrometeorology Institute has issued an emergency warning for several districts in Serbia due to danger of intense showers and hail Source: B92 Friday, July 3, 2020 | 16:26

The clouds that cause intense showers in the area of Macva, Kolubara and Zlatibor districts and the local appearance of the hail in the next hour or two will move to the Morava and Sumadija districts. Also, in the area of Smederevska Palanka, in the next hour, heavy showers with thunder and the appearance of the hail, RHMZ announced.



There are also warnings of heavy showers envisaged for the weekend.



Today, on Saturday and Sunday, occasional showers and thunderstorms, sometimes followed by storms with a large amount of precipitation (from 20 to 40 mm for a short period of time, sometimes more) and hail. Today and on Saturday, in some parts of the territory of Belgrade, a large amount of precipitation (from 20 to 40 mm for a short period of time), reads the warning of RHMZ.



An orange weather alarm is in force throughout the country, which means that the weather is dangerous. The warning is effective due to rain and thunder.



The yellow meteorological alarm was additionally declared on the territory of eastern, southeastern Serbia and Kosovo and Metohija due to high temperatures.