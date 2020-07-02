Society From tomorrow, penal policy in Belgrade; More rigorous measures to follow Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic says nightclubs and floating restaurants will be closed for two weeks from 11 pm to 6 am, as well as cafes and student dorms. Source: B92 Thursday, July 2, 2020 | 20:40 Tweet Share Foto: Epa/KOCA SULEJMANOVIC

"I would prefer to have a more favorable situation, the biggest problem is Belgrade, 82.5 percent of those infected are in Belgrade," Vucic said.



In order for people to understand why this is a problem, Vucic explains that 22 percent of the population of Serbia is in Belgrade and that Belgrade is a new hotspot.



The government will introduce measures tomorrow. Nightclubs and floating restaurants are closed for two weeks - from 11 pm to 6 am.



"At that time, we had the largest number of infected people," he says, adding that the same will apply to cafes, except for those who have gardens.



It was also announced that student dormitories would be closed.



However, the Belgrade media state that after Vucic's conversation with the students, and after the announcement that the dormitories will be closed, that decision was withdrawn. Students will stay in the dorms, while finding solutions to strengthen epidemiological measures.



For all those who do not respect the measures, fines between 5.000 and 6.000 dinars will be prescribed.



Up to 100 people will be allowed to gather indoors, and 500 people outdoors.



"These are measures that will be in effect from tomorrow, and those who do not give results and will not be effective will be additionally strengthened," he says.



"If I could decide on my own, I would close Belgrade and introduce curfew," he added, explaining that the solution was the fastest.



When asked whether Belgrade will be closed completely if the measures do not give results, he further states that he does not run away from personal responsibility for implementing the most difficult measures, and adds that people's health is the most important.



"If the measures do not give results in the next four days, Belgrade will be closed," he says.

"They say I'm deliberately destroying Novi Pazar because I'm Chetnik scumbag"

"I want to see what we have done in 6 years, and I will talk about it halfway through the show, even if you interrupt me. They say that I am deliberately destroying Novi Pazar because I am a Chetnik scum," he says.



Tonight, he said, the respirators were occupied - all 10, although it was said that the respirators were unpacked.



"The hospital in Novi Pazar looks exceptional, better than the hospital in Germany. We provided the best devices, scanners, magnetic resonance imaging, we did it after 50, 60 years. I want both wonderful Serbs and wonderful Bosniaks to know - what we have done there in recent years. "It doesn't matter at all what one's name and surname are," Vucic explained. "In Serbia, if something negative hasn't been said against people who do something - as if nothing was said. There were problems, because the hospital did not turn into a COVID hospital. There were also organizational problems," he explains.



He adds that hospitals have not been renovated in the last 30 years, and now modern clinical centers are being built.



He says that 10 more respirators will be delivered to Novi Pazar tomorrow.



"Tonight, there are 22 doctors from Kragujevac, Sumadija and Morava district. I am infinitely grateful to them," he says.

About the elections

Regardless of the victory in the elections, some RTS sources say that Vucic is not satisfied with the election results.



"Fictional and non-existent statements from my environment. You made them up," he says.



When asked if he would like to have a better counterweight in the parliament, Vucic answered:



"I would like to have the best possible result, I will never fight on behalf of others."



A good part of the opposition voters will not have representatives in the parliament, and that can lead to the fact that the parliament will not be representative. However, Vucic says that it remains to be seen who will be the opposition.



The government will be composed before the constitutional deadlines, long before October, the President announces. He also adds that the parliament will be constituted within the legal deadline.



When asked what kind of prime minister Serbia needs, he said - "energetic, hardworking and combative".



When asked whether the officials showed on election night that they did not understand that the measure must be supported, as well as what message did they pass on to the citizens, Vucic stated that it was a bad message.



“It’s my fault, it’s a bad message to the citizens,” he says.

Dialogue resumption: "I don't see a solution"

Belgrade resumes dialogue with the same views and from the same perspective.



"I will fight so that the Serbs will not be blamed for the non-existence of dialogue. We are talking and negotiating here with the West, not with the Albanians," he explains.



He does not see a solution for Kosovo and Metohija, but recognizing independence is not an option.



"Let's recognize an independent Kosovo - forget it. I don't see a solution, when I saw it, everyone jumped on my back."



Serbia's direction towards European Union can be postponed if the Kosovo problem is not resolved.