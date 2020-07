Society 6 deaths, 359 new cases in Serbia During the last 24 hours, another 359 people tested positive for coronavirus were registered. Source: B92 Thursday, July 2, 2020 | 15:45 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Getty images/ Emanuele Cremaschi

Six people died as a result of the coronavirus infection.



9.013 people were tested in the last 24 hours.



There are 1.996 active cases, and there are 81 people on the respirator.



According to earlier allegations, 80% of those infected are in Belgrade, and new measures for the capital are expected tonight.