Society Novak tested negative for coronavirus! Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena are negative on COVID-19. Source: B92 Thursday, July 2, 2020 | 12:18

The latest results of the PCR test they both did in Belgrade confirmed they are both negative to COVID-19.



Novak and Jelena did not feel any symptoms of the virus, and they did the test by prior agreement with the doctors. 



The previous 10 days, since returning from Zadar, the Djokovics have spent in self-isolation, following all protocols and security measures related to COVID-19.