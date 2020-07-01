Society "The most difficult situation is in Belgrade" "It's a fact that the situation in Belgrade is the most aggravating" Deputy Mayor of the City of Belgrade Goran Vesic told B92 TV. Source: B92 Wednesday, July 1, 2020 | 17:24 Tweet Share Printskrin: TV B92

He said the capital has the largest number of infected.



"We have successfully fought the first wave and saved our health system. The virus did not disappear with the warm days, as some epidemiologists expected. We have to learn to live with it", Vesic said.



"We must find a way to protect ourselves as much as possible, but at the same time continue to work. We are working on finding measures to implement it as efficiently as possible," the deputy mayor explained.



He added that catering facilities employ a large number of people and that it cannot happen all at once that everything is closed. As he said, a way is being sought for them to work, and for certain measures to be respected.



Vesic stated that the coronavirus has spread among students because they usually gather and socialize, so there is a higher probability of transmitting the virus. As he said, isolation is well implemented because it is not good for the infected to return to their places and infect their family members.



"Our state is in good financial condition and we have epidemiologists who we have to listen to and together with them, we are looking for the best way to save ourselves and implement measures," Vesic said, adding that the City is preparing protective equipment.



"In Belgrade, I insist on that, because catering is an important part of the economy and we cannot afford the luxury of closure. If one of the owners does not respect the measures, he will pay the fine," Vesic emphasizes.



He said that over 95% of people now wear masks in public transport.



Vesic added that it is still not precisely known whether the manifestations planned for August will be held, because it will depend on the epidemiological situation.