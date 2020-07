Society 272 newly infected in Serbia, four people died 272 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Serbia in the last 24 hours Source: B92 Wednesday, July 1, 2020 | 17:17 Tweet Share Ilustracija: EPA-EFE/ RONALD WITTEK

Four people died and the current death rate is 1.89%



Until this cross-section, 8.626 people were tested.



There are currently 1.783 active cases and 73 people are on respirators.



So far, 14.836 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Serbia, while a total of 281 deaths have been recorded.