Society Restrictive measures to be imposed on the whole territory of Serbia due to Belgrade? The introduction of restrictions due to coronavirus on the whole territory of Serbia does not make sense, epidemiologist Darija Kisic Tepavcevic stated today Wednesday, July 1, 2020 | 13:49

She emphasized that the epidemiological situation in certain parts of the country is extremely stable and that there have been no confirmed new cases of COVID-19 for days and weeks.



Kisic said that the epidemiological situation in the entire country is being monitored intensively and that about two thirds of the reported cases of coronavirus infection are in Belgrade, while the rest are registered in Novi Pazar, Tutin, Kraljevo, Kragujevac, Uzice.



"Adoption of measures at the level of the whole of Serbia does not make sense because it shows that in certain parts of the country there is no need for that, because the residents in those parts respected the measures," Kisic told TV Pink.



As she said, local self-governments make appropriate decisions because they have the best insight into what is happening and which measures would give the most effect.



Kisic mentioned that almost half of the newly infected in the territory of Belgrade state that they do not know where they became infected, while, as she says, the situation is much clearer in smaller places and most patients report that they were indoors with a larger number of people, celebrating.



"No one could be infected if they did not come into direct contact with an infected person, it is not enough that you just passed that person, but that you were near the infected person for at least 15 minutes without any prevention measures," she said.



When asked about the situation in Novi Pazar and the statement that there were allegations in the media that there was not enough equipment in that city and that the situation was critical, Kisic said that unverified and inaccurate information brought additional unrest that was not needed at this time because as she says, then we spend a lot of energy explaining that this is not true.



"There's something good in all this: the eyes of the entire public and the state leadership are focused on Novi Pazar. Now, with additional measures, everything seems more transparent in order to show that nothing has been covered up, but to focus on the problem and solve it. "



She said that a similar "scenario" happened in Novi Pazar as in many countries at a time when the health capacities were smaller than the needs of the population.



She added that epidemiological research showed that a certain number of people in Novi Pazar became infected, a large number of people from abroad came to from abroad on holidays and celebrations, and that many who had symptoms postponed visiting a doctor until they were diagnosed a severe pneumonia.



"There were lines for examinations, the hospital was full, but teams from Belgrade and Kragujevac came and the work of the hospital was reorganized, which is the most important thing," Kisic concluded.