Society Things in Belgrade are ten times worse than in Novi Pazar, yet drug dealers booed PM The Ministry of Health should have reacted earlier regarding the situation in Novi Pazar, President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, said Source: B92 Wednesday, July 1, 2020 | 12:58 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE / KOCA SULEJMANOVIC

"The number of infected with coronavirus in Novi Pazar erupted and that caused numerous problems. Then, other things started happening – politics, fabrications, untruths…It is obvious that the General Hospital in Novi Pazar is better equipped than any German hospital in places with up to 100.000 population, despite all the lies that were presented...", Vucic said.



He said the media and local residents' information that respirators were not working, or that there are just three out of ten that are functional was 'a lie.'



"These are all lies, all the respirators are working. We took them downstairs, at the moment three people are on a respirator, and there are two more available. More attention should be paid to people in the hospital, patients. It is easy to blame someone else, people are tired, they should admit to hospital between 65 to 100 people on a daily basis. The worst is when former drug dealers boo Prime Minister. Another 14 people from Kragujevac were sent to Novi Pazar. People are confused, you have to take care of them," he said. he added that the Ministry of Health should have reacted earlier and declared COVID hospitals.



He says that people from Novi Pazar called him on Instagram to thank him for the help, which, according to him, he will never forget.



In Novi Pazar, he says, most Bosniaks voted for his list, so his responsibility is even greater not to allow unrest.



"Some wanted to politically abuse this situation in Novi Pazar. The first reason is that the list I lead won convincingly there, and it could not win only thanks to Serbian votes, and that is why I will not allow irresponsible people to cause us unrest. Bw it in Novi Pazar or anywhere in Serbia", Vucic said and added that there were no oversights.



He adds that the problem was in internal organization, as he says, systemic errors have occurred, but it cannot be said that there is no equipment, when, he adds, that is not true.



The hardest thing for him, he adds, is when he realizes that people see someone's death as a chance for their scoring political points.



He adds that there is more than enough medical equipment in Novi Pazar, but that we are facing a difficult fight, because the virus must be curbed.



“We’re going to have to act more responsibly,” he says.



He states that the most important thing is people's health.

"Things will get much worse in the fall"

In the fall, a much more difficult situation awaits us due to the coronavirus.



"We will have to fight it, we cannot close the country, we will have to work so that we can live," he says.



He says people need to know that these are all big problems.



He added, however, that the situation would be monitored in the next three days, and that the most difficult measures would be introduced if necessary.

On the Kosovo issue

Vucic said that Germany's attitude towards Serbia is as rational as Serbia's towards them.



"They emerged as the biggest winners from this crisis. I am not happy about their attitude towards Kosovo, but we have a disagreement there"; Vucic said.



He expects important visits to Belgrade soon, concerning Kosovo and Metohija. He has heard the solutions several times, he says, but nothing official.



He emphasizes that Serbia is ready to continue the dialogue on the issue of Kosovo and Metohija, but also that it will not allow anyone to impose a solution.



As he says, the Summit in Paris will happen one day, he adds that the problem is that Serbia does not recognize Kosovo's independence.



"That is their problem with us, and it is our problem that no one is willing to change their position on Kosovo's independence," Vucic said, adding that it was also a problem of America.



"We must be serious, patient and dedicated," Vucic said.



He pointed out that Pristina is not negotiating there, but the West is doing it for them.