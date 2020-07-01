Society Director of the General Hospital in Novi Pazar wasn't transferred to Belgrade Meho Mahmutovic, Director of General Hospital, was not urgently transferred to Belgrade, as the media previously reported, he is in the hospital in that city Source: B92, Tanjug, prva Wednesday, July 1, 2020 | 11:10 Tweet Share Tanjug, Dimitrije Gol

The portal indeksonline.rs previously reported that Mahmutovic was transported to Belgrade due to deteriorating health condition and that he had heart problems.



"After two weeks of fighting the vicious virus and the constant media harangue that is being waged against him, and after today, his health condition has deteriorated so much that he had to be transported to the appropriate clinic in Belgrade," the portal stated.



However, Tanjug contacted the director of the hospital in Novi Pazar, who denied that he had been transferred to Belgrade. Tanjug reported that Mahmutovic had certain heart problems and that he was taken care of in that medical institution in Novi Pazar.



Mahmutovic felt first symptoms of weakness after a tough day in Novi Pazar, which hosted Prime Ministers and Ministers Zlatibor Loncar and Rasim Ljajic, who visited the General Hospital in Novi Pazar, to personally testify about the situation in that city with coronavirus and whether the hospital has enough medical equipment and health workers to deal with it.