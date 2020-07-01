Society Online classes to be continued in September? The Minister of Education, Mladen Sarcevic, stated that it would be fair for the Ministry to prepare for holding online classes in September Source: Tanjug Wednesday, July 1, 2020 | 10:45 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/ archideaphoto

He told today's "Politika" that this was not yet a topic at the sessions of the Crisis Staff, but that he intends to initiate it at the meeting of that body in July and to dedicate himself more actively to that issue.



"I already have elaborated plans for older elementary and high school students, there will be no problems with them. We could introduce a combined teaching regime within which they would learn part of the material from home, and only occasionally, divided into groups, come to educational institutions", Sarcevic said.



He added that the bigger problem represent the lower grade students of elementary school (from the first to the fourth grade) because they cannot stay alone at home, which is why additional scenarios need to be prepared for them. When it comes to graduation celebrations, Sarcevic says that they are not strictly forbidden for now, but that it would be wise to suspend them and for the graduates to postpone celebrating it for at least two more weeks.



"It is important that students do not gather for at least another 15 days, so at the end of July and August they should celebrate as much as they want. If now they celebrate either indoors or outdoors, there should not be more than 200, everyone should wear masks I doubt that anyone would like such a graduation celebration", Sarcevic concluded.