Society 242 newly infected in Serbia, four people died According to the latest information, another 242 people have been infected with coronavirus in Serbia Source: B92 Monday, June 29, 2020 | 16:07

Four more people died as a result of COVID-19 infection, bringing the total number of deaths to 274.



Due to the large number of infected people, the Crisis Staff decided on introducing mandatory wearing of masks in all closed spaces in Belgrade from Tuesday. An emergency situation has been declared in Vranje as well.