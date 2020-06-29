Society The entrance exams begin The entrance exams for enrollment at the faculties will start today. Source: Tanjug Monday, June 29, 2020 | 10:19 Tweet Share Dan Kitwood/Staff/Getty images/Ilustracija

Candidates who want to enroll in the Faculty of Electrical Engineering take the entrance exam in mathematics today. The reception was organized at the Belgrade Fair.



Dean of the ETF prof. Milo Tomasevic says for Tanjug that today more than 1.000 candidates will take the entrance exams, that they will be divided into three halls 2a, 2c and 1a and that each hall has its own separate entrances.



"It is a way of organizing the entrance exam with the lowest health risk. We consulted with epidemiologists and they recommended what measures should be implemented. We did everything to keep the risks to a minimum," Tomasevic said.



Candidates take a math test today, and a physics test tomorrow.