Loncar for TV Prva: "The important question is who is to blame - we all are" VIDEO
The important question is who is to blame for the leap in the number of people suffering from coronavirus, Minister Zlatibor Loncar stated for TV Prva NewsSource: B92
"The important question is who is to blame. The number is growing everywhere in Europe and the world.
This has proved to us that we know little about the virus and that we should be careful. We are all to blame, because we expect someone else to solve the problem," Loncar said.
"The health care system will do everything it needs to do, but it is still necessary to adhere to the measures", Loncar concluded.
"The crisis headquarters and experts will decide whether there is a need to reintroduce the measures. All COVID ambulances have been functional again, and we have increased their number. Some work 24 hours a day, the largest number of them are in Belgrade", he explains.
People with symptoms have priority for examination and testing.
"They are our priority to start therapy on time," Loncar added. "Novi Pazar is a specific environment, a new work regime has been established. The people from that area must understand that visiting patients cannot be tolerated," he says, explaining that the measures will be applied locally.
"It's not a shame to wear masks, we've been talking about it for months," he added.
The crisis headquarters exists, it works every day, Loncar pointed out.