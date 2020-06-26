Society Three hospitals reopened to receive COVID patients Clinical and hospital centers "Dr Dragisa Misovic", Zvezdara and Zemun will again receive COVID patients. Source: RTS Friday, June 26, 2020 | 13:07 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ ZORAN ZESTIC

That is the conclusion of the meeting between the Minister of Health Zlatibor Loncar and the director of COVID hospitals.



These three clinical-hospital centers will not be completely turned into COVID hospitals, but one hospital building in these health institutions will be provided for the reception of COVID patients, in order to help the work of COVID hospitals - Infectious Diseases Clinic, VMC Karaburma and KBC "Bezanijska kosa".



COVID positive pregnant women, children, as well as patients on hemodialysis will be received by KBC "Dr Dragisa Misovic".



Also, it was decided to increase the number of COVID clinics, so that new ones will be opened in larger municipalities, such as New Belgrade.



The Minister of Health, Zlatibor Loncar, appealed to the citizens that, if they feel any symptoms of coronavirus, they should first go to the COVID clinic of the main health center, and not immediately to the Infectious Diseases Clinic KCS.



"All health centers in Serbia have a COVID ambulance, where citizens can conduct an X-ray, throat swab, blood test", Loncar said.



As of tonight, two COVID ambulances, in Carlija Caplina Street in Palilula and in Cara Dusana Street in Zemun, are open 24 hours a day.



Loncar also said that the hospitals in Cacak, Uzice and Kraljevo have started taking care of COVID patients, who will remain there for treatment.