Society Kon: The situation is getting worse, threatening in Belgrade; Restrictions again Epidemiologist Predrag Kon says that the situation with the coronavirus is getting worse, and that it is specially threatening in Belgrade Source: Tanjug Friday, June 26, 2020 | 09:59 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/TARA RADOVANOVIC

"More and more people are being tested. There are patients in student dormitories, and the latest data is that 91 is positive, and that is probably changing," Kon said in his capacity as Crisis Staff member.



He stated that there are currently 12 small clusters, and that a large number of people, 57 percent, do not know where they became infected.



"There are no indications that there will be a rapid improvement," Kon stated, adding that there are events ahead of us where the transmission of the infection can be expected - entrance exams at colleges, prom nights, weddings.



He mentioned night clubs as a place of intensive transmission and said that Crisis Staff was considering interrupting the work of night clubs, as well as reducing the work of bars.



"It is better to take those measures as soon as possible than to wait for the situation to get worse," Kon concluded.