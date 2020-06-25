Society Dr Kisic: "The Crisis Staff is considering the introduction of an additional measure" Epidemiologist Darija Kisic Tepavcevic says it is possible to limit the work of night clubs, as it turned out that nightlife is the biggest source of infection Source: Tanjug Thursday, June 25, 2020 | 11:44 Tweet Share Printskrin: TV B92

She stated that most of the patients with COVID-19 are younger adults.



"What we definitely need to think about and what we've been talking about, what will follow in some future period is to limit the work of clubs, to reduce outings until the morning. This is unpopular, but it has to be done. It's the biggest hotbed of infection", Kisic said for TV Pink.



She stated that this is now the most common way of transmitting the infection and that it is especially dangerous if younger people, who go to the nightclub, live with the chronically ill or with the elderly. "We can cause a great tragedy in the house by such attitude," she emphasized.



Asked if a re-introduction of the state of emergency could happen, she said that it was necessary at the stage when it was done, in order to strengthen the health system, and that there is no need for that now.



"Now we have strengthened the health care system, we have laboratory and personnel capacities, and we hope that we will never use them in full," she stated.



She reiterated that the effective measures that should be applied are - social distance, wearing masks indoors and washing hands.