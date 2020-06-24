Society MUP evacuated 275 people, state of emergency in 20 municipalities PHOTO So far, members of the Serbian Ministry of the Interior have evacuated 275 people from the flooded territory of 11 cities and municipalities in Serbia Source: B92, Tanjug Wednesday, June 24, 2020 | 14:33 Tweet Share Jagodina/ Foto: MUP

People were evacuated from the municipalities of Krupanj, Ljubovija, Kosjeric, Pozega, Lucani, Arilje, Blace, Ljig, Kraljevo, Krusevac and Jagodina.



As it is added in the announcement, the members of the Ministry of the Interior will remain on the ground in all endangered areas, in order to continue to help the population and monitor the situation that is calming down. ﻿

Arilje/ Foto: MUP

The emergency situation is in force on the territory of the cities of Loznica, Kraljevo, Prokuplje, the municipalities of Mali Zvornik, Krupanj, Osecina, Lucani, Mionica, Ljig, Ivanjica, Vladimirci, Gornji Milanovac, Trstenik, Blace, part of the territory of the municipalities of Ljubovija, Kosjeric, Arilje, Zagubica, Lajkovac, Koceljeva, Bajina Basta and Despotovac.

Foto: MUP