Society Decisions of the Crisis Staff: What's exactly allowed and what's forbidden? Due to the leap in the number of newly infected with coronavirus, Serbian Crisis Staff passed new (old) measures on Tuesday, Government immediately adopted them Source: Blic Wednesday, June 24, 2020 | 10:43 Tweet Share Depositphotos/maponmyplate/Ilustracija

Namely, as it was decided at yesterday's session of the Crisis Staff, for now there is no talk of reintroducing the state of emergency. However, it should be reminded which measures have been adopted and which should be adhered to by all citizens of Serbia.



First of all, a decision was made that it is mandatory to wear protective masks in city and intercity transport. ﻿



Until yesterday, that measure was "optional", and the vehicles of the City Bus in Belgrade were getting fuller every day with people without masks.



As of today, however, the use of protective masks in city and intercity transport is mandatory, and passengers who do not wear masks will not be allowed to enter the means of transport, "Blic" reminded today.



When it comes to wearing masks indoors, the Crisis Staff only recommended that they be worn in all enclosed spaces, with a special emphasis on post offices, banks, public institutions as well as shops and malls.



Also, a decision was made to make KBC Bezanijska kosa in Belgrade a COVID-19 hospital. Apart from it, the Nis Clinic for Lung Diseases is also becoming a kind of COVID center, "Blic" reports.



At yesterday's session, the Crisis Staff decided to recommend and ban visits to hospitals, as was the case during the state of emergency.﻿