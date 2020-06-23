Society Family and friends said goodbye to Igor Vuk Torbica: "Dear, go to light in serenity" Farewell to the young director Igor Vuk Torbica (33), who tragically passed away a few days ago Source: B92 Tuesday, June 23, 2020 | 18:18 Tweet Share Sanja Kostresevic Instagram

Family and friends of director Igor Vuk Torbica announced on June 17 that the famous director passed away a day earlier in Rovinj. They did not give more details then about the last farewell, stating only that everything will be done in the closest circle.



"Igor Vuk Torbica, a theater director, left us at the age of 33. He was born in Drvar, grew up in Rovinj, was educated and lived and worked in Belgrade, as well as in many of the most important theaters throughout the region. In a city he loved and chose, he made some of his best plays, as well as in Zagreb, Ljubljana, Novi Sad, Rijeka, Sombor, Bitola", it is stated in the announcement of the director's family and friends.



His sister did not want to talk about the details either, the media report.



"Igor's last farewell will be on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 12 o'clock, at the city cemetery in Rovinj. Thank you all. Una," said the sister of the late director Una Torbica.



Igor Vuk Torbica, one of the best young theater directors in the region, tragically passed away last week in Rovinj, leaving behind two farewell letters, one to Hana Selimovic and the other to his former professor Alisa Stojanovic.



The Zagreb Youth Theater announced on Friday that the commemoration of the tragically deceased young director will be held in that theater on July 7, while the funeral will be organized in the closest circle of the family.



"The last farewell of the late director Igor Vuk Torbica will be organized in the closest circle of the family due to new epidemiological measures. Zagreb Youth Theater will say goodbye to dear colleague and friend Igor at the commemoration at ZKM, on July 7, 2020. We will inform the public about the commemoration schedule", it was announced on the official website of this theater.



Igor Vuk Torbica was born in Drvar in 1987.

"My most wonderful, travel towards the light and into the serenity. I love you, strongly, as always, I will be everything you taught me, I promise. Whatever else this life inflicts and brings on its strange waves, I am yours, forever. Hanka", Hana Selimovic, girlfriend of Igor Vuk Torbica, posted on Facebook, saying goodbye to him.



"Hana, you'll last forever... That's how it will be", "A lot of hugs to the wonderful Hana and eternal love", are just some of the comments in support of the young actress.

﻿Many are still in shock because of the news that the young director has passed away, saying goodbye to Igor Vuk Torbica on social networks. ﻿