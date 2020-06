Society 102 newly infected people were confirmed, one person died According to the latest information, another 102 people were infected in Serbia, one died. Source: B92 Tuesday, June 23, 2020 | 16:36 Tweet Share Foto: Ministarstvo odbrane

In the last 24 hours, 6.025 people were tested, and a total of 351.285.



A total of 13.092 infected people have been registered in Serbia so far.



There are currently 775 active cases, while there are 19 people on the respirator.



The death rate is 2.01 percent, and a total of 263 people died.