Predrag Kon spoke up and announced lawsuits

Epidemiologist Predrag Kon intends to sue everyone who copies his statuses on Facebook and publishes them in the media, without his consent, as "Blic" reports

Kon has, on several occasions on his Facebook profile posts, informed about the situation regarding the coronavirus, and he also shared this notification on his Facebook profile early this morning.



Kon stated in the same status that he would block all his friends and followers, who use his Facebook wall for, as he said, reckoning and "tagging" with bad intentions. ﻿



He assessed that his good intention to educate and accurately inform his friends, turned into a training ground for politics. He also mentioned that his friends cannot "re-educate" him and "teach" him how to behave.



This notification, i.e. the status of Dr Kon, comes only a day after he announced the status in which he pointed out that the epidemiological situation with the coronavirus in Belgrade is threatening, and that as such, it can be expected to worsen in July in the rest of Serbia, when students return home.



He also wrote that there is a possibility to introduce the obligatory wearing of masks in transport, and a ban on visits to hospitals.



This status of Dr Kon was reported by all media, and he was condemned on social networks.